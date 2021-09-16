Police Issue Reminder About Sudbury Election Signs

OPP WOULD LIKE TO REMIND THE PUBLIC ABOUT ELECTORAL SIGNS

(SUDBURY / WEST NIPISSING, ON) - September 15, 2021.

Members of the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to remind the public that during the Federal Election, any tampering or damage towards electoral signs and/or personal property is a criminal offence.

If anyone has any information about this criminal activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.