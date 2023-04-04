Police Locate Missing Man (Joseph Dore) Deceased Just West Of Windy Lake

Provincial Police say Monday afternoon, they located 45-year old Joseph Dore deceased on Crowe’s Road, west of Windy Lake.

At this time, no foul play is suspected.

Our condolences go out to Joseph’s family and friends.

Police ask that the public respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating another missing person.

Police are attempting to locate 45 year-old Joseph Dore.

He's 5'4 with a slim build, brown hair & brown eyes.

Joseph was last seen wearing beige work pants with reflective strips and a black puffy coat, and operating a 2009 Blue Toyota Matrix hatchback.