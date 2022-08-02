Police Locate Two Missing Sturgeon Falls Teenagers Safe

Update:

The two have been found safe.

Original Story:

Provincial Police are looking for help in locating two missing teens.

14 year-old Tyson SIVRET and 13 year-old Megan MARCOTTE.

They were last seen near NoFrills in Sturgeon Falls around 9:30pm Aug 1, 2022.

Any information, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.