Police Locate Two Missing Sturgeon Falls Teenagers Safe
Update:
The two have been found safe.
Original Story:
Provincial Police are looking for help in locating two missing teens.
14 year-old Tyson SIVRET and 13 year-old Megan MARCOTTE.
They were last seen near NoFrills in Sturgeon Falls around 9:30pm Aug 1, 2022.
Any information, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
