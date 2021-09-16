iHeartRadio
Police Looking for Suspect in Sudbury Attempted Murder

Illays Elliot Mohamed

FROM GREATER SUDBURY POLICE SERVICE

Around 4:30 a.m. on September 14, 2021, we were called in relation to a serious Assault at a residence on King Street.

Information provided was that two men had been involved in an altercation inside of the residence and one of the men had sustained serious injuries. The man responsible for the attack had fled prior to Police arrival. Upon arrival, Officers located a 39 year old man who had sustained multiple stab wounds as a result of the altercation. He was transported to hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Through the investigation, Detectives have identified the man believed to be responsible for the attack as 28 year old Illays “Elliot” Mohamed

Detectives have applied for and have been granted an Arrest Warrant for the following charges under the Criminal Code of Canada;

 Attempt to Commit Murder  Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose  Mischief Under $5,000

This is believed to be a targeted and isolated incident as the two individuals are known to each other.

We are requesting the Public’s assistance to locate 28 year old Illays “Elliot” Mohamed. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts is asked to contact us at 705-675-9171

