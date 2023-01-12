iHeartRadio
Police, MNR & Local Resident Jump Into Action To Save Moose Which Had Fallen Through Ice


Elliot Moose went for an unexpected (& cold) swim recently, and needed to be rescued!

Superior East OPP was recently assisted by the MNR and a local resident in saving the moose that fell through the ice on Catfish Creek, north of Wawa.

Police say milder temperatures, combined with moving water, weakens ice and makes it unpredictable.  

