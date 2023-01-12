Police, MNR & Local Resident Jump Into Action To Save Moose Which Had Fallen Through Ice
Elliot Moose went for an unexpected (& cold) swim recently, and needed to be rescued!
Superior East OPP was recently assisted by the MNR and a local resident in saving the moose that fell through the ice on Catfish Creek, north of Wawa.
Police say milder temperatures, combined with moving water, weakens ice and makes it unpredictable.
You may be interested in...
-
76 Year-Old Handed Charges After Travelling 161 km/h On HWY 69 In SudburyPolice issued a 30-day driver’s licence suspension & a 14d vehicle impoundment.
-
Police Searching For Missing Man, Matthieu LaLandeThe man was last spotted on January 10th in Elliot Lake.
-
Police, MNR & Local Resident Jump Into Action To Save Moose Which Had Fallen Through IceSuperior East OPP was recently assisted by the MNR and a local resident in saving the moose that fell through the ice on Catfish Creek, north of Wawa.