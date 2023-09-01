Police Remind Motorists, Boaters & Trail Riders To Be Safe This Long Weekend!

The following is a release from the OPP:

Between September 1 - 4, 2023, members of the Nipissing West Detachments and the Sudbury Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be participating in a provincial traffic safety initiative with a focus on the ''Big 4'' in order to reduce injuries and deaths on Ontario's roads, waterways and trail systems this Labour Day long weekend.

The "Big 4" consists of alcohol/drug impaired, distracted driving, speeding and lack of occupant restraints. These high-risk behaviours account for the majority of motor vehicle collision fatalities and are completely preventable.

Officers are urging motorists to drive safely as Labour Day marks the last long weekend of the summer. With the public travelling to and from their weekend destinations, road users should expect to see much higher volumes of traffic. As well, with children and other students making their way to and from school next week, there will be zero tolerance for drivers who direct anything less than 100 per cent of their attention to driving.

With boating and trail riding expected to be popular activities as well this long weekend, the OPP is reminding the public that police will continue to patrol waterways and trails, ensuring that boaters and off-roaders are obeying the laws and keeping themselves safe.

If you suspect that someone is operating a motor vehicle, vessel, or off-road vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, do not hesitate to call 9-1-1. Highway, trail, and waterway safety is a shared responsibility. By working together, the OPP and members of the public can ensure that everyone has a safe and enjoyable Labour Day long weekend!