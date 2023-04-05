Police Say Wanted Fugitive Could Be In The Sudbury Area
Provincial Police are on the hunt for a wanted man.
He's 60 year-old Steven Mavis. Described as standing 5 ft. 10, 220 pounds with brown hair & brown eyes, and multiple tattoos.
Steven is known to frequent Ottawa, Toronto and even Sudbury.
If you have any information on the man's whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers, Police or 9-1-1.
You may be interested in...
-
Police Locate Missing Man (Joseph Dore) Deceased Just West Of Windy LakeProvincial Police say Monday afternoon, they located 45-year old Joseph Dore deceased on Crowe’s Road, west of Windy Lake. At this time, no foul play is suspected.
-
Sudbury Police Trying To Locate Missing Person Joseph DoreIf you have any info, call Police immediately.
-
Richard & Maryann Gauthier Of Espanola Have Won March's HSN 50/50 Cash Draw!HSN Foundation, NEO Kids Foundation, Northern Cancer Foundation, and HSN Volunteer Association are thrilled to announce that Richard and Maryann Gauthier of Espanola has won March's HSN 50/50 take-home jackpot of $793,862 (ticket # AH-11101473).