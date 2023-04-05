iHeartRadio
Police Say Wanted Fugitive Could Be In The Sudbury Area


Provincial Police are on the hunt for a wanted man.  

He's 60 year-old Steven Mavis.  Described as standing 5 ft. 10, 220 pounds with brown hair & brown eyes, and multiple tattoos.  

Steven is known to frequent Ottawa, Toronto and even Sudbury.  

If you have any information on the man's whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers, Police or 9-1-1.  

