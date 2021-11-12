iHeartRadio
Police Searching For Culprits Who Damaged A Monument In French River

OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

On November 8, 2021, officers from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were advised of a mischief at a commemorative site on Highway 64 in French River.

 

Sometime during the overnight hours of November 7 - November 8, 2021 a large stone monument at the site was pulled off it's base. It is believed a vehicle and chain were used to pull the large stone monument to the ground. 

 

Any person with information regarding the incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at: www.sudburycrimestoppers.com

 

You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

