Police Searching For Missing 13 Year-Old Lexxi Bidal
MISSING:
Provincial Police are trying to locate 13 year-old Lexxi BIDAL
5’5’’ 105lbs, long dark hair, brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, green top, grey pants, socks and sandals.
Lexxi was last seen November 11, at approximately 08:00am on John Street in Espanola.
Call 1-888-310-1122 with any information
