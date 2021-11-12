Police Searching For Missing 13 Year-Old Lexxi Bidal

MISSING:

Provincial Police are trying to locate 13 year-old Lexxi BIDAL

5’5’’ 105lbs, long dark hair, brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, green top, grey pants, socks and sandals.

Lexxi was last seen November 11, at approximately 08:00am on John Street in Espanola.

Call 1-888-310-1122 with any information