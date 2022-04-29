iHeartRadio
Police Searching For Missing 48 Year-Old Denise Herbert

The following is a release from the OPP:

On April 26, 2022, members of the West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a missing person.

Denise HERBERT, age 48, of Seguin Township, Ontario is described as:

 

  • Caucasian
  • 5'3" (160cm)
  • 140lbs (63.5kg)
  • long blonde hair
  • in the company of a Collie dog named Ranger
  • operating a brown 2008 Suzuki Grand Vitara

 

Police and family are concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information or who may know his whereabouts is asked to contact the West Parry Sound OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the nearest police authority.

