Police Searching For Missing Man 28 Year-Old Justin Kilgour
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for 28 year-old Justin Kilgour & there is concern for his wellbeing.
Justin last made contact with family on September 24th, and he may be in the Toronto area, but he's known to frequent SUDBURY.
Height: Approximately 5'11 to 6'0
Weight: 140 lbs
Hair: Ginger/brown hair & beard
Tattoos: Tattoo of skull & roses on his right forearm
If you have any information on Justin's location, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
You may be interested in...
-
HSN 50/50 $506,358 September Jackpot Won by Jay & Julie JessopHSN 50/50 $506,358 September Jackpot Won by Jay & Julie Jessop
-
Noise Complaint Turns Into Weapon-Charges For Massey Man After DisturbanceThe man will be in court next month.
-
Sudbury's New Mini Putt Course Will Officially Open In The Spring!Officials say COVID-related delays have affected plans this year.