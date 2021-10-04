iHeartRadio
Police Searching For Missing Man 28 Year-Old Justin Kilgour

MISSINGMAN

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for 28 year-old Justin Kilgour & there is concern for his wellbeing. 

Justin last made contact with family on September 24th, and he may be in the Toronto area, but he's known to frequent SUDBURY.  

Height:  Approximately 5'11 to 6'0  

Weight: 140 lbs

Hair: Ginger/brown hair & beard

Tattoos: Tattoo of skull & roses on his right forearm

If you have any information on Justin's location, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

