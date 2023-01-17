Police Searching For Missing Man, 53 Year-Old Ronald Nantais

OPP in Sudbury are looking for some assistance in locating missing male, 53 year-old Ronald NANTAIS.

He stands 5'10", with a medium build, last seen driving a 2017 black & white Polaris 600 Switchback snowmobile.

Ronald was last seen south of Sudbury on Jan 14, 2023.

Any info, please call the #OPP at 1-888-310-1122