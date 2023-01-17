Police Searching For Missing Man, 53 Year-Old Ronald Nantais
OPP in Sudbury are looking for some assistance in locating missing male, 53 year-old Ronald NANTAIS.
He stands 5'10", with a medium build, last seen driving a 2017 black & white Polaris 600 Switchback snowmobile.
Ronald was last seen south of Sudbury on Jan 14, 2023.
Any info, please call the #OPP at 1-888-310-1122
You may be interested in...
-
Sunday's Fatal Collision Downtown Involving Pedestrian - UPDATESudbury Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a motor vehicle Sunday evening.
-
Police Searching For Missing Man, 53 Year-Old Ronald NantaisThere are concerns for his wellbeing. Call Police if you have any information.
-
Don't Miss NCMHA Coaches Take On Toronto Maple Leafs Alumni This Saturday In Garson!Coming THIS SATURDAY (January 21st), another fun hockey game, but in support of a great cause (Minor hockey!)