Police Searching For Missing Man 54 Year-Old Glenn Ward

Crime Stoppers and the Espanola Ontario Provincial Police are looking for your assistance in the matter of a missing person.

On January 10th, 2023, Espanola OPP received a report of a missing male, Glenn Carmen WARD (DOB: 25 Jun 1969).

WARD was last seen on December 9th, 2022 in the Town of Espanola wearing a red bomber jacket and carrying a black duffle bag.

At the time, WARD appeared very distraught and confused.

WARD is described as:

A white male with a medium build, 6 feet tall, 210 lbs, blue eyes and brown hair.

There is a concern for his well-being. Anyone with information on his where-abouts is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.