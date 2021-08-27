Police Searching For Missing Man George LeBrocq

MISSING:

Manitoulin OPP are looking for the public's assistance in locating 79 year-old George LEBROCQ of Espanola.

George is believed to be driving a 2011 Chevy Silverado BD8 1377.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 1-888-310-1122.

George stands 5 ft. 10 & weighs about 220 lbs with grey hair.