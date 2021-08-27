Police Searching For Missing Man George LeBrocq
MISSING:
Manitoulin OPP are looking for the public's assistance in locating 79 year-old George LEBROCQ of Espanola.
George is believed to be driving a 2011 Chevy Silverado BD8 1377.
If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call 1-888-310-1122.
George stands 5 ft. 10 & weighs about 220 lbs with grey hair.
You may be interested in...
-
A Workplace Fatality Has Been Reported At Vale's Sudbury OperationsGreater Sudbury Police Services and representatives from the Ontario Ministry of Labour are investigating at the scene.
-
Markstay Woman Is 'Riding to Conquer Cancer' This Weekend!Lynn says with so much negativity in the world, she’s hoping that the community can come together for these 2 days to support eachother. Lynn says her Father passed away late last year, and she’s riding in his honour.
-
Police Searching For Missing Man George LeBrocqThere is concern for his wellbeing.