Police Searching For Missing Man, Matthieu LaLande

East Algoma OPP are looking for some help in locating missing male 35 year-old Matthieu LALANDE.

6’5” slim build.

Police say he may be in a grey 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe, Ontario marker CKFV420.

Matthieu was last seen in Elliot Lake around 7am Jan 10, 2023.

Any info, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122