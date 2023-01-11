Police Searching For Missing Man, Matthieu LaLande
East Algoma OPP are looking for some help in locating missing male 35 year-old Matthieu LALANDE.
6’5” slim build.
Police say he may be in a grey 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe, Ontario marker CKFV420.
Matthieu was last seen in Elliot Lake around 7am Jan 10, 2023.
Any info, please call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122
