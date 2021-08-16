Police Searching For Missing Woman, 24 Year-Old Storm Shawana
MISSING:
East Algoma OPP are looking for help from the public in locating 24 year-old Storm SHAWANA.
She was last seen August 8th near Amsterdam Rd. in Elliot Lake.
She has connections to both Manitoulin & Sudbury.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call 1-888-310-1122.
