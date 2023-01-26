iHeartRadio
Police Searching For Wanted Fugitive (Jason Laro) In Sudbury


The following is from Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers:

SUDBURY RAINBOW CRIME STOPPERS INC. IS OFFERING A CASH REWARD OF UP TO $2000.00 FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE ARREST OF:

 

Jason Laro

On this date, the Greater Sudbury Police Service has an outstanding warrant for the arrest of Jason Laro.

 

It is alleged that on January 8th, 2023, Jason Laro was driving impaired at high speeds throughout the city with no concern for public safety. Moments later, the vehicle was found unoccupied and police observed Jason starting another vehicle. When he spoke with officers he showed signs of impairment and provided a false name. He then drove off causing the officer to jump out of the way to avoid being struck and narrowly missing the parked cruiser.

Jason Laro does have other outstanding charges before the courts and is believed to be in the Greater Sudbury Area. Police are advising not to approach this party but to call with information.

Jason Laro is wanted for:

Dangerous Operation

Operation while Impaired

Flight from Peace Officer

Assault a Peace Officer with a weapon

Obstruct Peace Officer

Fail to comply with release order

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking X 2

Drive motor vehicle – Perform Stunt (Highway Traffic Act)

 

IF YOU KNOW THIS PERSON AND WHERE HE IS PRESENTLY LOCATED, YOU ARE URGED TO CALL THE CRIME STOPPERS TIP LINE TOLL-FREE AT 1-800-222-TIPS OR LOCALLY AT 705-222-TIPS (8477).  YOU MUST CALL THIS NUMBER TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD.  TIPS CAN ALSO BE SUBMITTED ONLINE AT WWW.SUDBURYCRIMESTOPPERS.COM

NOT ONLY DOES SUDBURY RAINBOW CRIME STOPPERS OFFER CASH REWARDS FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE ARREST OF ITS "WANTED FUGITIVE", CASH REWARD WILL BE PAID FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE ARREST OF ANYONE INVOLVED IN ANY CRIMINAL OFFENCE. 

ALL CALLS ARE CONFIDENTIAL AND YOU WILL NOT BE ASKED TO TESTIFY IN COURT.

REMEMBER - CRIME COSTS YOU, CRIME STOPPERS PAYS

