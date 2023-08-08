iHeartRadio
Police Seize $271,200 In Drugs During Search Warrant On St. George Street


Police (Sudbury)

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

In July 2023, Detectives from the Greater Sudbury Police Service Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) began an investigation into an individual from Southern Ontario who was believed to be trafficking illicit drugs in Greater Sudbury.
Shortly after 10:00 a.m. on August 3, 2023, members of the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) along with members of the Integrated Crime Section (ICS) conducted a search warrant at a residence on St. George Street.
In total, officers seized over 957 grams in Cocaine, over 15.8 kilograms in Methamphetamine, 150 Oxycodone pills, a replica handgun and approximately $20,000 in cash. The estimated street value of the drugs is over $271,200.
As a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old, woman from Greater Sudbury and a 65-year-old, man from Southern Ontario have been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA);
• Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
• Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Methamphetamine
• Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone
• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
• Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
The two individuals were released on Release Orders with a court date of October 11, 2023. Their names cannot be released as the information has not yet been sworn to through the court process.

