Police Will Be Canvassing Lake Nepahwin Area Today In Ongoing Search Of Andrew Martin

AndrewMartin

Sudbury Police continue to seek the Public’s assistance in locating 31 year old Andrew Martin. 
 
Recently, Detectives received information of a possible sighting of Andrew in the area of Lake Nepahwin 
 
On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, Members of GSPS will be conducting a canvass in the area of Lake Nepahwin for additional information and video surveillance footage. Members will also ask area residents for permission to check outbuildings on private property as Andrew may have taken shelter. 
 
The last confirmed sighting of Andrew was in the early morning hours of December 9, 2020 on Bruce Avenue wearing a black hoody, black sweat pants and red running shoes. 
 
Andrew is described as being 5’7” tall, weighing around 190 lbs., with stocky build, brown eyes, shaved head and a thick goatee. 
 
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171 extension 2318 or Crime Stoppers at 705222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com 
 
 

