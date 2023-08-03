Police Will Be Out In Full Force Over The Civic Long Weekend

The following is a release from the OPP:

Members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the OPP Marine unit and the OPP's Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team are gearing up for another busy weekend on our highways, waterways, and trails.

The OPP's annual Civic Holiday Weekend Campaign will run from Friday August 4, 2023, to midnight August 7, 2023, and the OPP will be focusing on traffic moving over for emergency vehicles and tow trucks, as well as the "Big Four" which include: distracted driving, alcohol/drug - impaired driving, speeding/aggressive driving, and lack of occupant restraint.

Police, Fire and Ambulance respond to calls daily and drivers need to do their part to assist emergency workers getting to their destinations. Slow down; move over if you see an emergency vehicle with their lights flashing. If the emergency vehicle is stopped on the side of the highway and on the same side of the highway as you are going, slow down and pass with caution. If the road has two or more lanes, move over, to allow for emergency vehicles to pass safely.

The OPP urges all drivers and passengers to use their safety equipment and to make it a part of every trip. Making use of all these will go a long way in keeping you and your family safe during your planned activities this holiday.

Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please call 911 or contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The East Algoma Detachment of the OPP reminds motorists to do their part so that everyone can enjoy this Civic Day long weekend and make it to their destination safely.