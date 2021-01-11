Pond Hockey On The Rock Fundraiser Festival Officially Cancelled

No surprise that the ongoing pandemic has forced the cancellation of another popular Sudbury winter festival.

Officials with 'Pond Hockey Festival on the Rock' say challenges posed by COVID-19 made moving ahead with the festival impossible. For more than 10 years, the annual festival has taken over Ramsey Lake in Sudbury. It has also served as a big fundraiser for local initiatives...Last year, 40 thousand dollars was raised for Camp Quality, an organization that provides camping experiences for kids affected by cancer & blood disorders.

Organizers of the festival posted THIS a few days ago:

"It is with saddened hearts that we inform our community of the cancellation of the 2021 Pond Hockey Festival on the Rock. While it pains us to make this decision, our committee feels it is the right thing to do to in order to keep our community as safe as possible. Organizing an outdoor festival in Northern Ontario always has its unique challenges but this year COVID-19 has made these challenges insurmountable. After consultations with our city, key stakeholders and volunteers we feel as though this is the only sensible choice at this time.

Our committee will continue to work hard to bring Pond Hockey back to Ramsey Lake back once it is safe to do so. We are thankful to all those who support our Festival. Our volunteers, sponsors, and participants answer the call year after year. From local businesses donating supplies, to high school students volunteering to help with the ice, and teams of longtime friends reuniting to play some hockey, it truly is a special weekend our city should be very proud of. We look forward to seeing everyone on the ice together again next year!

Our biggest disappointment is for

Camp Quality Northern Ontario

(CQ) whom our Festival was working to raise funds for again this winter. Last winter we were proud to raise almost $40,000 for this wonderful charity and we were hoping to do the same again this winter. CQ is a volunteer driven charitable organization that provides free uplifting camp experiences for children affected by cancer and blood disorders. Our Festival was a major fundraiser for this charity locally in recent years. Sadly this year that will not be the case. We are encouraging those in the position to do so, to look to help support charities at this time as many similar events just like ours have been cancelled. Shortly we will be releasing some exciting details on how you can support Camp Quality.

Be safe, be well, and be kind,

Dan DeNoble

Festival Chair

Pond Hockey Festival on the Rock"