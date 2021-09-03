Portion Of Falconbridge Road Closed (Garson) After Serious Collision Involving EBike

Sudbury police are investigating a crash in the Garson area that has sent a man to hospital with serious injuries Friday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened at William Street and Falconbridge Highway and involves a 34-year-old man who was driving an electric bike.

Police have closed the road and are asking the public to find alternate routes. Trucks are being rerouted through side streets.

We'll pass along more details when they're made available.