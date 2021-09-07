Portion Of Lasalle Extension Will Remain Closed Until 10 AM Due To Collision Involving Pedestrian
Update:
Lasalle Blvd will remain closed until approx 10 am. due to the ongoing investigation.
The Esso gas bar is also closed for the time being.
Original Story:
Sudbury Police posted the following on social media early Tuesday morning:
"Lasalle Blvd is closed between Crescent Park Rd and Notre Dame Avenue due to a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle. Pedestrian is being treated at HSN for serious injuries. Please find alternate routes."
You may be interested in...
-
Tuesday Morning's Collision On Lasalle Treated As A Homicide; Pedestrian Pronounced DeceasedPolice continue to investigate.
-
Portion Of Lasalle Extension Will Remain Closed Until 10 AM Due To Collision Involving PedestrianThis is a developing story
-
56 Year-Old Woman In Critical Condition After Boat Collision On Fairbank LakeNo charges have been laid, but the investigation continues.