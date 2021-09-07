Portion Of Lasalle Extension Will Remain Closed Until 10 AM Due To Collision Involving Pedestrian

Update:

Lasalle Blvd will remain closed until approx 10 am. due to the ongoing investigation.

The Esso gas bar is also closed for the time being.

Original Story:

Sudbury Police posted the following on social media early Tuesday morning:

"Lasalle Blvd is closed between Crescent Park Rd and Notre Dame Avenue due to a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle. Pedestrian is being treated at HSN for serious injuries. Please find alternate routes."