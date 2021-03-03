iHeartRadio
Postcards From Canada Post Now Being Delivered; Have You Received Yours?

Be on the lookout for a special delivery from Canada Post.  

In fact, you may have received yours already by the time you're reading this!

Over 13 million postcards, one for every mailing address in Canada will be sent out.  

The postcards feature sentimental messages and offer plenty of room to add your own personal message.  

Canada Post says the lift people's spirits during the pandemic lockdown.

Once you receive your postcard, you can send it anywhere in Canada, free of charge, as postage is covered.  

