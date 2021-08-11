Power Restored After Brief Outage Wednesday Morning In New Sudbury

Update:

Power has been restored to all customers affected by this morning's outage in the Woodbine/Chestnut area.

Tripped fuses were re-set.

Cause of the trip--unknown.

Original Story:

Sudbury Hydro is reporting an outage Wednesday morning which is affecting about 70 customers in the Woodbine/ Chestnut area.

Crews have been dispatched and are en route.

Cause not yet known.

No ETR (Estimated Time of Restoration).

