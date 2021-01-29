460 Customers In Gatchell Area Without Power Today After Vehicle Collided Into Hydro Pole
Update:
As a result of a broken pole at the Webbwood/Lorne intersection, power to about 460 customers will be out for the duration of the day.
Some customers may not lose power until about 9:30am but they will remain out until the pole is replaced, maybe as late as 7pm.
Customers on Dean, Logan, Quinn, Jane, Mary, Landsend, Walter, and Lorne street west of Logan will be affected.
The pole was broken as a result of a motor vehicle collision early this morning.
More information as it becomes available.
Original Story:
Power #outage affecting approx 400 customers in Gatchell. POWER WILL BE OUT FOR MOST OF THE DAY for as crews replace a broken pole at Webbwood/Lorne. Affected: West ends of Dean & Lorne, plus Logan, Mary, Landsend & Walter.
