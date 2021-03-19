Premier Ford In Favour Of Allowing Outdoor Dining In Grey Zones; ONLY If Mayors & Doctors Agree

We're reading the following from CTV News this morning...

Easing restrictions to allow certain outdoor activities, including outdoor dining and fitness classes, for regions in the grey zone is something Premier Doug Ford says he would “absolutely” be in favour of doing provided the medical officers of health and mayors agree to it.

Speaking at a news conference in Hamilton on Thursday, Ford said the province would be willing to amend the grey or “lockdown” zone of his government’s reopening framework to permit more outdoor activities.

“Would I be in favour of letting people get outside and get some air? Absolutely I would be,” he said.

“But again, I’m sticking by what I’ve said right from the beginning. I’m sticking with health and the science and if all three doctors agree then we’ll take their advice and move forward... not just the doctors, the mayors too.”

