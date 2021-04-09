Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, Has Passed Away

PHOTO CREDIT: CTVNEWS.CA

Breaking news Friday morning:

We are reading the following from https://www.royal.uk/

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.

Further announcements will made in due course."​