Project Lifesaver Helps Locate Elderly Sudbury Woman
On Friday July 2nd, 2021 at about 11:00 pm police were called to a residence in New Sudbury in relation to an elderly woman who was being reported as missing. We were advised that she suffered from dementia, for her safety was never outside on her own and that efforts to locate her by caregivers had been on-going for about the last hour.
Police also learned that she was enrolled in our Project Lifesaver Program.
As a result specialized equipment was used and she was quickly located in good health at 11:30 pm at the back of a commercial property a distance away from where she lived.
Greater Sudbury Police Service would like to use this opportunity to remind the public about our Project Lifesaver Program and the Vulnerable Person Registry. Both of these programs are designed for specific types of incidents and will assist our officers in these emergent situations.
For more details about these please visit www.gsps.ca or contact our Missing Persons Coordinator at 705-675-9171 extension 2305.
