Proof Of COVID Vaccination Required For HSN Visitors As Of December 6

The following is a release from Health Sciences North:

Beginning December 6, visitors and Designated Care Partners will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, or an approved medical exemption, along with government-issued photo I.D., in order to visit with patients at all Health Sciences North (HSN) facilities. This requirement will not apply to patients -- and no patients will be denied care or service due to their vaccination status.

“We know vaccinations help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Dominic Giroux, HSN President and CEO. “Many of our patients have compromised immune systems and we want to do all we can protect them, prevent potential COVID-19 outbreaks and reduce the chances of any possible transmission of the virus in our facilities. This is why HSN is making proof of vaccination a requirement for all visitors coming to our facilities.”

Exceptions to the proof of vaccination requirement will be made for people visiting in the following circumstances based on compassionate reasons:

 Parents/Guardians of patients under 18 years of age;

 Designated Care partners of patients in labour and delivery;

 Designated Care partners and visitors of patients who are in a mental health crisis, have a life threatening emergency or a new life-altering or critical illness diagnoses where family presence is vital for the patient, family and or care team;

 Designated Care partners and visitors of patients who with a prognosis of 48-72 hours to live;

 Designated Care partners accompanying patients with communication, language barriers, physical or cognitive impairments;

 All visitors under the age of 12 and not yet eligible for vaccination.

Visitors who are not fully vaccinated, who do not have a medical exemption and who do not meet exception criteria will not be able to visit in-person. All visitors, regardless of vaccination status, continue to be required to follow our visitor guidelines when in the hospital including passing COVID-19 screening, wearing a mask at all times, maintaining physical distancing and following rules about visiting hours.

HSN will be using the Verify Ontario Mobile App to check a visitor’s QR Code before entering the hospital. It should be noted that HSN does not keep or track information as part of this process.

If you have received your COVID-19 vaccine but do not have proof of vaccination, you can retrieve your confirmation receipt by visiting covid19.ontariohealth.ca and following the step-by-step instructions. If you do not have a valid health card, please call the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line at 1-833-943-3900. This line is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week.