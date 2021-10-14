Province Investing More $ Into The Fight Against Human Trafficking In The North

The Ontario government is investing $64,300 to support Angels of Hope Against Human Trafficking’s Northeastern Ontario Youth Compassion Groups and Human Trafficking Workshops. The Civil Remedies Grant Program funding will help develop innovative bilingual human trafficking and sexual exploitation prevention and awareness workshops for at-risk youth aged 9 to 17 in urban and rural Northeastern Ontario.

The grant is part of a $1.5 million reinvestment of cash and proceeds seized from criminals to help local partners fight back against crime and victimization that threaten their communities.

“Crime should never pay, and these seized funds will help communities support victims of crime and fight back to break the cycle of offending,” said Vic Fedeli, MPP for Nipissing.

“Our government is committed to strengthening every available tool, including civil forfeiture, to help police, prosecutors and local partners confront and dismantle the criminal networks that prey on our communities,” said Attorney General Doug Downey. “