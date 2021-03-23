Provincial Funds Enhance Support To Local Mental Health & Addictions Services

The City of Greater Sudbury will enhance support to vulnerable residents living with mental health and/or addictions thanks to provincial funding of nearly $900,000.

This funding will help address the immediate needs of local organizations that directly impact individuals and families struggling with mental health and addictions.

Through Roadmap to Wellness, the Ontario government’s plan to build a modern and connected mental health and addictions system, these funds will be distributed to eight community agencies, assisting them in delivering important programs and supports:

· Health Sciences North/Greater Sudbury Police Services/OPP: Mobile Crisis Rapid Response-Crisis worker and addiction worker partner with police ($428,135)

· Shkagamik-Kwe Health Centre: BEAR proposal (Belonging, Equity, Access and Respect)-Indigenous Outreach Program ($207,065.74)

· Canadian Mental Health Association: Off the Street Shelter - Additional COVID-19-related costs at the Off the Street shelter ($38,700)

· Canadian Mental Health Association: Community Mobilization Sudbury - Rapid Mobilization Table program support ($129,000)

· Samaritan Centre: Mental health and addictions worker ($7,700)

· YMCA Overnight Warming Centre: Pain management consultation/Psychotherapy education sessions ($10,000)

· SWANS (Sex Workers Advisory Network of Sudbury): Peer support/outreach program for women in the sex trade ($47,300)

· Ontario Health North: Virtual Care Project at 1960 Paris St. - Technology for improved virtual access project at social housing ($27,351)

For more information related to provincial funding for mental health and addictions, visit https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/59716/ontario-increasing-mental-health-and-addictions-services .

For more information related to City support for vulnerable residents, visit https://www.greatersudbury.ca/live/homelessness-initiatives/ .

QUOTES

"Whether you live in the GTA or Northern Ontario, we have made it our mission to ensure that any individual who needs the extra help, can access the mental health and addictions supports that meet their unique needs. As part of our Roadmap to Wellness, we are proud to be providing individuals and families in Greater Sudbury, and the surrounding region, with the highest-quality mental health and addictions care that will make it easier to access the services and supports they need, when and where they need them."

-The Honourable Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions

“Our government understands that improving access to mental health and addictions support is a critical step in supporting people experiencing or at-risk of homelessness. We’re excited to see the City of Greater Sudbury is using this funding for so many critically important local initiatives, and we know that this will make a difference in the lives of those in need of support.”

-The Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

“I would like express my appreciation to the provincial government for its generous support of these important initiatives. The effects of COVID-19 in Greater Sudbury have been particularly significant on many people and have placed additional burdens on mental health service providers. Our community partners will be able to utilize this support to make a real difference in people’s lives. I look forward to continue to work as a community to extend and strengthen this impact; further supporting our residents on their journey to wellness and recovery.”

-Brian Bigger, Mayor, City of Greater Sudbury

“This is a meaningful partnership with Greater Sudbury Police Services that will have a positive impact in helping members of our community experiencing a mental health or addictions crisis. Our community is facing a serious opioid crisis. With this funding we will plan to introduce mobile addiction workers and extend our current mobile crisis service to 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Officers and Crisis Workers will work together and collaborate to safely de-escalate situations, respond to those who are in crisis, and meet people who need help where they are at, to provide the right care, at the right time, in the right place.”

-Natalie Aubin, Administrative Director, Health Sciences North’s Mental Health and Addictions Program

“The Shkagamik -Kwe Health Centre believes that partnerships are critical in supporting community. With our collective efforts, we continue to build healthy communities while respecting traditional values. In collaboration with the City of Greater Sudbury, we will continue to serve and support the people through our B.E.A.R (Belonging, Equitable, Access, Respect) outreach program.”

-Angela Recollet, E-niigaanzid (CEO), Shkagamik-Kwe Health Centre

“This infusion of funding for the Off the Street Shelter will enhance the services and supports that are desperately needed during this pandemic for individuals who require mental health and addiction supports, and those who are homeless. We are also very appreciative of the City’s support of Community Mobilization Sudbury. This initiative brings together partners from various sectors who provide a collaborative approach, and a rapid response to individuals and situations of elevated risk.”

-Patty MacDonald, CEO, Canadian Mental Health Association - Sudbury/ Manitoulin

“The increasing vulnerability of our clients is concerning. We are grateful that the City of Greater Sudbury is helping our programming and services evolve to meet the needs of our clients. Having a Mental Health and Addictions Worker as part of our team enables us to better support our beloved clients and work towards fulfilling our vision of holding space for care, community and services for Sudbury’s most vulnerable citizens.”

-Lisa Long, Executive Director, The Samaritan Centre

"The YMCA is thrilled to be able to better support our clients at the Warming Centre with Pain Management and Medication Consultation in partnership with Med-I-Well thanks to funding from the City. Our clients are grateful for support, with respect to Mental Health and Substance Use, that comes to them. We have already seen some positive results and look forward to more.”

-Helen Francis, President and CEO, YMCA of Northeastern Ontario

“SWANS is very excited to be collaborating with the City of Greater Sudbury in our collective efforts to reduce the risk of violence against women by increasing community inclusion for sex working community members. Covid-19 has severely impacted the already limited access to resources and supports for sex workers. Community inclusion is vital to the overall wellness of all community members.”

-Tracy Gregory, Co-founder and Executive Director, SWANS (Sex Workers Advisory Network of Sudbury)