Public Asked To Stay Away From Christa Street Area (Hanmer) After Townhouse Fire

DANGEROUS SITUATION

Sudbury Fire and Police were on the scene at Christa Street (Hanmer) for an active fire.

The public is asked to remain away from area and traffic requested to find alternate routes.

UPDATE

The fire is under control and reported to be no longer active.

Please continue to remain away from the area as emergency personnel remain on scene.

No injuries have been reported, but 2 families have been displaced.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.