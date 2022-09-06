iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Public Health Lifts Restrictions At Sudbury Beach

Northern

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has removed the swimming advisory signs at Northern Water Sports Centre on Ramsey Lake. The beach had originally been shut down last week when water testing revealed high bacterial levels in the water.  

The most recent water samples taken at the beach by Public Health Sudbury & Districts are within acceptable bacteriological water quality standards for bathing beaches. As a result, the beach water quality is once again considered suitable for recreational use.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts takes routine water samples regularly during the summer from 33 local beaches. For information about beach water quality, visit www.phsd.ca.

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram