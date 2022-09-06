Public Health Lifts Restrictions At Sudbury Beach

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has removed the swimming advisory signs at Northern Water Sports Centre on Ramsey Lake. The beach had originally been shut down last week when water testing revealed high bacterial levels in the water.

The most recent water samples taken at the beach by Public Health Sudbury & Districts are within acceptable bacteriological water quality standards for bathing beaches. As a result, the beach water quality is once again considered suitable for recreational use.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts takes routine water samples regularly during the summer from 33 local beaches. For information about beach water quality, visit www.phsd.ca.