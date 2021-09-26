Public Health Sudbury Advises of New Potential Exposures to COVID-19

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising the public of three low-risk public exposures to COVID-19.

Potential exposure 1

Public Health is advising anyone who attended Garson Community Centre and Arena (100 Church St) in Greater Sudbury on , 2021, between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. and , 2021, between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19. This exposure applies for anyone who was at the arena during that time, this includes spectators, activity participants, and staff.

Potential exposure 2

Public Health is advising anyone who dined indoors at Fionn MacCool’s (1877 Regent St) in Greater Sudbury on , 2021, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19. This potential exposure notice does not apply to patrons who dined in the outdoor patio section of the restaurant.

Potential exposure 3

Public Health is advising anyone who dined indoors at Buzzy Brown’s Brasserie (1984 Regent St) in Greater Sudbury on , 2021, between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19. This potential exposure notice does not apply to patrons who dined in the outdoor patio section of the restaurant.

Actions to take:

Any individual who was present on the date and time listed in the potential exposures above is advised to follow public health guidance:

§ Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.

§ Self-isolate immediately if symptoms

§ Seek testing if symptoms occur.

§ Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 to learn more about self-monitoring, self-isolation, symptoms, and testing.

If needed, COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre: the preferred option is to request an appointment online (Health Sciences North, https://secure.hsnsudbury.ca/COVID19AppointmentRequest) or call 705.671.7373 during regular business hours.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts lists low-risk exposures at phsd.ca/COVID-19/data . Individual public notices will no longer be issued for low-risk exposures identified in the community; however, the details will continue to be posted online. Public Health will continue to issue wider public notification in situations that involve a high-risk to the public due to an exposure, requiring enhanced public health measures.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including the more transmissible variants of concern. The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands. For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).