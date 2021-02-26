Public Health Sudbury Confirms A COVID-Related Death; Individual Linked To Outbreak At HSN

Public Health is also reporting a COVID-19-related death in Greater Sudbury. The individual was linked to the outbreak at Health Sciences North. Public Health Sudbury & Districts offers sincere condolences to the family, friends, and caregivers affected by this loss and throughout this difficult time. Out of respect, no further details will be provided. The death will be reported in Public Health’s daily update of COVID-19 case data at 4 p.m. tomorrow. A total of thirteen deaths have now been reported across our service area since the beginning of the pandemic.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to carefully follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

Updates about COVID-19 testing, confirmed cases, and outbreaks in Greater Sudbury, the District of Sudbury, and the District of Manitoulin are posted online.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).