iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Public Health Sudbury Issues Hopeful COVID Outlook

PHSDBuilding

Today, the Board of Health for Public Health Sudbury & Districts reviewed statistics detailing the intensity and volume of the agency’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic—now nearing the two-year mark. This was followed by a discussion of Public Health’s plan for pandemic recovery, Public Health Sudbury & Districts and the COVID-19 Pandemic: From risk to recovery and resilience. Signalling hope and a brighter future, the Recovery Plan identifies immediate priorities for public health action in support of healthy communities locally: Levelling up opportunities for health, fostering mental health gains, getting children back on track, and supporting safe spaces.

“There isn’t a person over these last two years left untouched by the pandemic. The Board of Health is committed to a recovery path that supports everyone, and especially those who experience greater disadvantage. We are turning our attention to building a very hopeful future together,” said René Lapierre, Chair of the Board of Health for Public Health Sudbury & Districts. “By prioritizing recovery activities and reducing the growing backlog of services and unmet needs, Public Health Sudbury & Districts is an active partner in our collective local recovery—creating and contributing to post-pandemic strong and resilient communities.”

Since the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 30, 2020, and a pandemic on March 11, 2020, Ontario’s 34 local public health agencies, in collaboration with provincial and local partners, have been at the forefront of pandemic response—controlling virus spread, preventing infections, outbreaks, and severe disease, providing vaccines, assessing and managing local risks, and learning, communicating, and acting on rapidly changing science. Public Health Sudbury & Districts has provided this leadership and essential services to support and guide the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts during this long and difficult period.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has tested us as individuals, communities, and as a society,” said Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Medical Officer of Health and Chief Executive Officer for Public Health Sudbury & Districts. “I am humbled by and proud of the commitment and contributions of so many people too numerous to mention—including for example, members of the public and all our friends and neighbours, retired and active health and enforcement professionals, elected leaders and their staff, business owners, teachers and parents, local service agencies, and our own Public Health team. We have relied and leaned on each other to get through this just as we will as we start on our next steps to recovery,” said Dr. Sutcliffe.

Between January 1 and December 31, 2021, Public Health reported 5 553 cases and followed up on 20 810 contacts of COVID-19 among residents in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts (for the first month of 2022, those numbers were 3 513 and 162, respectively). Public Health also led the local COVID-19 vaccination program rollout, having provided 80% of all doses in 2021. The successful vaccine program is a team effort with partnerships from more than 150 groups, including municipalities, First Nations and Indigenous agencies and communities, pharmacies, primary care providers, long-term care homes, and education partners. In addition, Public Health ensures regular and timely public communications. Its 2021 statistics include a handling of almost 25 000 calls and inquiries through its COVID-19 call centre and just under 260 000 calls to the City of Greater Sudbury and Public Health vaccination booking centre. This is in addition to frequent public updates through the website and social media platforms and ongoing communication with partners.

“These extraordinary COVID-19 response efforts have meant that Public Health has had to stop or radically reduce many programs, services, and supports offered to the community. For two years, we have redeployed the majority of our staff and redirected almost 80% of our resources to pandemic response, resulting in a large and growing backlog of public health programs, services and unmet needs,” said Dr. Sutcliffe. “Today, I am pleased to share Public Health’s plan for how we will move forward. While we continue to respond to the Omicron variant, I am optimistic that we can plan for a future in which COVID-19 is not the sole public health focus and we can contribute to the local recovery efforts ensuring healthier communities for all,” continued Dr. Sutcliffe.

Download Public Health Sudbury & Districts and the COVID-19 pandemic: From risk to recovery and resilience (PDF) and 2021 COVID-19 Response by the numbers (PDF) and learn more by visiting www.phsd.ca or calling Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).

You may be interested in...

  • CultureHair1

    Sudbury Students Embrace Their Culture By Getting Hairy

    St. Benedict students celebrated “embrace your family heritage and dress in your cultural attire day”.  The event was put on by the school Diversity Club to mark Black History Month. The team’s goal was to highlight the history of hair, attire and its significance in African culture.
  • BiggerBeard

    Family Day Message from Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger

    In his Family Day message, Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger encouraged people to make the most of the weekend, support local and protect against COVID-19. He also thanked frontline workers who are on the job this weekend. The complete text of the Mayors message is posted on the Pure Country website.
  • SudburyFamilyFun

    Sudbury Family Day Activities and Municipal Service Schedule

    It's Family Day and many businesses and services are closed. One thing that isn't changing is that garbage, recycling, and green cart collection are on this morning. Landfills and the Recycling Centre will be open. GOVA Transit is on a holiday schedule today but most other city services are closed.
  • Duhamel

    Sudbury Figure Skating Legend Says Olympics Are a Whole Broken System

    In a Rolling Stone article, 2018 Olympic champion, Meagan Duhamel of Sudbury, called out "a double standard in Olympic sports." She described the backlash and controversy over Kamila Valieva's failed drug test as heartbreaking and said the Russians should be banned until they clean up their system.
  • PHSD_Logo_HiRes

    Sudbury Board of Health Welcomes New and Returning Members

    The board of Public Health Sudbury and Districts has been set for 2022 and held its first meeting on Thursday, February 17, 2022. René Lapierre and Jeffery Huska were elected as Chair and Vice Chair. The Board includes members from Greater Sudbury and the districts of Sudbury and Manitoulin.
  • Snomobile

    Police Investigate Fatal Snowmobile Collision Near Massey

    Police, Fire and Paramedics were called to the trail at Fort La Cloche Lake Road near Massey Saturday afternoon. Corrina WILDER, 43, was pronounced dead after her machine crashed into a cluster of trees. The Chief Coroner's Office is investigating and a post mortem will take place in Sudbury.
  • Photo: Darren MacDonald - Vehicles marshal for a ride around Sudbury February 18 to protest vaccine mandates and various COVID restrictions.

    Another Sudbury Protest Convoy Planned for Noon Saturday

    Sudbury Police report there will be a convoy starting at noon near Bell Park. The protest will roll south on Paris to Regent, along Lorne to Elm, Notre Dame, Lasalle, Falconbridge to the Kingsway, then Brady to Paris and back to Bell Park. Police will be on scene ensuring public safety.
  • Skate

    Greater Sudbury Says the Skate Path and Rinks Have Reopened

    The Ramsey Lake Skating Path and Queen's Athletic Skating Oval have re-opened. After warm weather over the past couple of days, maintenance was required. The public is invited to skate outside again at the Ramsey Lake Skating Path, Queen's Athletic Skating Oval and neighbourhood rinks. 
  • VOTE_22_BILINGUAL

    The Countdown Is On to the 2022 Sudbury Election

    If you're interested in running in the October 24 election, you need to file with the City first. Filing opens Monday May 2 and closes Friday, August 19. 25 eligible voters must endorse nominations for council, there's a nomination fee and each person must declare their intention to run in writing.
12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram