iHeartRadio
19°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Public Health Sudbury Reports Three More Public Exposures to COVID

COVIDExposure

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising the public of three low-risk public exposures to COVID-19.

Potential exposure 1

Public Health is advising is advising patrons who attended Surplus Furniture and Mattress Warehouse (670 Falconbridge Road) in Greater Sudbury on September 7, 8, 9, and September 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15, 2021, of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19.

Potential exposure 2

Public Health is advising anyone who attended a social gathering in the woods near École secondaire Hanmer (4800 Notre Dame Avenue) in Hanmer on September 10, 2021, between 8 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19.

Potential exposure 3

Public Health is advising anyone who attended an outdoor concert at the Grotto (271 Van Horne Street) in Greater Sudbury on September 12, 2021, of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19.

Actions to take:

Any individual who was present on the date and time listed in the potential exposures above is advised to follow public health guidance:

If needed, COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre: the preferred option is to request an appointment online (Health Sciences North, https://secure.hsnsudbury.ca/COVID19AppointmentRequest) or call 705.671.7373 during regular business hours.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including the more transmissible variants of concern. The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands. For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).

You may be interested in...

  • SudburyTorchRide

    Sudbury Law Enforcement Torch Ride Happening Today

    The Law Enforcement Torch Ride is on this morning, leaving Dynamic Earth headed for Manitoulin at 10:00 am. Registration is underway now. The motorcycle ride supports Special Olympics providing sports and training programs for children, youth and adults with intellectual disabilities.
  • SchoolBus

    Sudbury Reports New School Bus and Social Gathering COVID-19 Exposures

    Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the region Thursday. There have also been more potential high-risk exposures reported at social gatherings and on school buses in Sudbury and Districts. The active count in this area stands at 62 as of Friday morning.
  • school-bus-1-5498779-1627396551777

    School Bus Cancellations For Sept. 16

    The Sudbury Student Services Consortium has announced more school bus cancellations for September 16 2021
  • SerreVandalism

    Police Issue Reminder About Sudbury Election Signs

    The OPP sent out a reminder to the public tampering or damaging election signs and/or personal property is a criminal offence. If anyone has any information about this criminal activity, please contact OPP or Crime Stoppers. You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
  • Illays Elliot Mohamed

    Police Looking for Suspect in Sudbury Attempted Murder

    Greater Sudbury Police are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for attempted murder. Police are looking for Illays 'Elliot' Mohamed, 28, who is wanted in connection with a September 14th incident on King Street. A 39-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and was taken to hospital.
  • school-bus-1-5498779-1627396551777

    School Bus Cancellations

    The Sudbury Student Services Consortium has announced school bus cancellations for Wednesday September 15.
  • jhjh

    $1 TURNS INTO $100,000 for Whitefish resident

    Saying “yes” to ENCORE paid off for Roxane Manitowabi of Whitefish. Roxane matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the May 19, 2021 LOTTO 6/49 draw to win $100,000!
  • LANDFILL

    Reminder: Fall Residential Tipping Fee Holiday at Local Landfill and Waste Diversion Sites

    Residential tipping fees will be waived at all Greater Sudbury landfill and waste diversion sites from Monday, September 20 to Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Singh(2)

    Jagmeet Singh Campaigning in Greater Sudbury Today

    The three main federal party leaders are campaigning across the country today. The busiest is Jagmeet Singh. He starts the day with two stops here in Sudbury beginning with a media scrum at the local campaign office at 9:30 and then a meeting with voters at Legion Branch 76 on Weller in Minnow Lake.
12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram