Public Health Sudbury Reports Three More Public Exposures to COVID

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is advising the public of three low-risk public exposures to COVID-19.

Potential exposure 1

Public Health is advising is advising patrons who attended Surplus Furniture and Mattress Warehouse (670 Falconbridge Road) in Greater Sudbury on September 7, 8, 9, and September 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15, 2021, of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19.

Potential exposure 2

Public Health is advising anyone who attended a social gathering in the woods near École secondaire Hanmer (4800 Notre Dame Avenue) in Hanmer on September 10, 2021, between 8 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19.

Potential exposure 3

Public Health is advising anyone who attended an outdoor concert at the Grotto (271 Van Horne Street) in Greater Sudbury on September 12, 2021, of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19.

Actions to take:

Any individual who was present on the date and time listed in the potential exposures above is advised to follow public health guidance:

Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.

Self-isolate immediately if symptoms

Seek testing if symptoms occur.

Visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 to learn more about self-monitoring, self-isolation, symptoms, and testing.

If needed, COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre: the preferred option is to request an appointment online (Health Sciences North, https://secure.hsnsudbury.ca/COVID19AppointmentRequest) or call 705.671.7373 during regular business hours.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding everyone to follow public health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including the more transmissible variants of concern. The safest options are to limit close contact to your own household members, stay home and do not attend work or school when ill, avoid non-essential travel, and remember to practise physical distancing, wear your mask, and wash your hands. For all outings, continue to screen yourself for symptoms and practise COVID-safe behaviours.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).