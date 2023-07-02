Public Health Sudbury Says Watch Out for Blue-Green Algae

As in the past, this year, Public Health Sudbury & Districts and the Ministry of the Environment Conservation and Parks will be following up on calls received regarding blue-green algae.

Blue-green algae, known as cyanobacteria, are microscopic organisms that are naturally present in lakes and streams and are usually present in low numbers. Despite the name, blue-green algae can be turquoise, green, brown, red, white or blends of these colours. Blue-green algae blooms can look like fine grass clippings in the water, spilled paint, or pea soup. Sometimes they look like a thick scum on the surface. They often smell musty or grassy when healthy and like ammonia when decomposing. “Visible algal blooms may produce toxins at high enough levels to cause illness. When blooms are present, drinking the water or using it recreationally should be avoided.” said Burgess Hawkins, a manager with Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ Health Protection Division.

At high enough levels, toxins the algae produce can irritate a person’s skin and, if ingested, can cause diarrhea and vomiting. If a person ingests large amounts of toxin, they could suffer liver and nervous system damage.

Blooms may be observed in any part of a water body. Since the blooms are not anchored, wind and water action can move them from one location to another.

Public Health advises anyone using area lakes and rivers to be on the lookout for algal blooms. If you see a bloom near your property or water intake line:

Avoid using the water for drinking, bathing, or showering, and do not allow children, pets, or livestock to drink or swim in the bloom.

Be aware that shallow drinking water intake pipes can pump in blue-green algae.

Do not boil the water or treat it with a disinfectant, like bleach, because it will release more toxins into the water.

Avoid cooking with the water as food may absorb toxins during cooking.

Exercise caution when eating fish caught in water where blue-green algae blooms occur. Residents should not eat the liver, kidneys, and other organs of fish caught in the water.

Do not rely on water jug filtration systems as they may not protect against the toxins.

On lakes and rivers where blue-green algal blooms are confirmed, people who use the surface water for their private drinking water supply may wish to consider an alternate, protected source of water.

For more information on blue green algae including a list of confirmed blooms, please visit our website at https://www.phsd.ca/health-topics-programs/water/blue-green-algae-cyanobacteria/ or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200, ext. 464 464 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).