Public Health Warns About Uninspected Food Premises

The following is a release from Public Health Sudbury & Districts:

Public Health Sudbury & Districts is reminding the public of the risks associated with consuming food from uninspected food premises. Uninspected food premises may not meet provincial regulatory food safety requirements and may place the health of patrons at risk. It is important to handle food properly, so consumers do not get sick.

Foodborne illness , also known as food poisoning, can occur when food is improperly or unsafely stored or prepared. For some people, especially young children, the elderly, pregnant people, and people with weakened immune systems, food poisoning can be very dangerous and can lead to long-term health complications and even death. Causes of food poisoning can include storage temperature abuse, cross contamination, undercooked food, and insufficient sanitizing of cooking surfaces and utensils.

Some uninspected food premises advertise catering and baking services through social media sites. Members of the public are strongly encouraged to verify that premises are inspected by a public health inspector before ordering or purchasing food items. All inspected food premises, as well as a history of inspection results, convictions, and orders are available on Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ “Check Before You Go!” disclosure website.

“If you are aware of an uninspected food premise, including those advertising through social media sites, we ask that you notify us so that we can conduct an investigation,” said Jonathan Groulx, a manager in Public Health’s Health Protection Division. “Doing so will help prevent disease outbreaks and ensure that the food service industry remains safe for consumers across Public Health’s service area.”

When reporting an uninspected food premises, please provide as much information as possible including a telephone number, email address, or physical address for the business.

Under provincial legislation, operators of food premises must notify the Medical Officer of Health of their intention to prepare food for the public. Once notification is received, a public health inspector will visit the premises to ensure compliance with food safety legislation. Routine inspections will follow on an ongoing basis. Public health inspectors work with owners and operators of local food premises to ensure that food is prepared in a safe and sanitary manner to prevent cases of food-borne illness.

Owners and operators of inspected food premises are required to post the Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ decal that refers to the inspection disclosure website. These decals identify that the premises has been inspected by Public Health and should be posted at the front entryway of their food premises.

For more information on operating food premises or to report an uninspected food premise, please visit our website at phsd.ca or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200, ext. 464 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).