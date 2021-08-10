Public Should Avoid Area Of Radar Rd Near Radar Base; Police Conducting Missing Person Investigation

Update:

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is requesting that members of the public kindly avoid the area of Radar Road near the Radar Base as officers are conducting the Missing Person investigation involving Shawn CAOUETTE.

Original Story:

Sudbury Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating Shawn CAOUETTE.

He's 45 years old & there are concerns for his well-being.

Shawn is 5’5”, 190lbs, heavy build, short black hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing white t-shirt, blue jeans & a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact police at 705-675-9171.