Pure Country Has Adopted The Plasma Donor Centre! Donate With Us On December 30th!


Make all the difference this holiday season!

DONATE PLASMA WITH YOUR FAMILY/FRIENDS/TEAM ON DECEMBER 30TH!

The need for plasma is growing and won’t stop during the holidays.

In fact, signifcantly more plasma donations are needed to make lifesaving medications for patients in Canada.

Donate plasma in December and enjoy fun in-centre activities, holiday treats and you’ll have a chance to win our daily surprise giveaway!

Book an appointment to donate with our team. Visit blood.ca/pfl or use the GiveBlood app and search for Pure Country 91.7

Holiday Hours:

Dec. 24: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Dec. 25 to 27: CLOSED

Dec. 28 to 31: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Jan. 1 & 2: CLOSED

Together, we are Canada’s Lifeline

  • Police (Sudbury)

    33 Year-Old Man Charged With Murder In Relation To Double Homicide At Sudbury Hotel

    As a result of the ongoing investigation into the double homicide at a local hotel, Detectives from the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation Division have been granted an Arrest Warrant for 33 year old Joel Roy for First Degree Murder x2 as well as Attempted Murder of an 18 year old man who was present during the shooting, however he was not injured.
  • winter power

    Are You Ready for a Sudbury Power Outage?

    With some wintery weather in the forecast for the Christmas weekend, Greater Sudbury Hydro has released some tips on being prepared before weather events occur. Wendy Watson, Director of Communications, says there might not be any outages, but some could last for hours. Crews will be on standby.
  • GSPSVehicle

    Manslaughter Charges Laid in Sudbury Drug Death

    Two Men have been charged with Manslaughter in the drug overdose death of a 48 year old Greater Sudbury man. Last Saturday, 30 year old Joshua McInnes was arrested on Keith Avenue in Chelmsford. Last Thursday, 34 year old Bidah Preet Singh Bhatia of Waterloo was arrested by Waterloo police.
  • GreaterSudbury

    Greater Sudbury 2022 Holiday Service Schedule

    Greater Sudbury has released its holiday service schedule. There will be no change to household waste collection this holiday season. Most city services will be closed on Monday and Tuesday December 26th and 27th and the overnight parking ban will be lifted December 25th, 26th and January 1st.
  • 9th (2)

    OCP Construction Supplies Exceeds $1 Million of Giving to NEO Kids Foundation

    OCP Construction Supplies has donated $500,000 to NEO Kids. The funds will help develop new pediatric clinics and services at Health Sciences North, and recruit more pediatricians. Rick Cousineau, co-owner of OCP, said “there is no greater return on investment than the wellbeing of our children.”
  • walford-murders-1-6202832-1671573325847

    Sudbury Police Issue Update on Double Murder

    Police now say two people in custody in the double murder Tuesday at the Travelodge Hotel were not involved. They have, however, been charged with theft of a vehicle. They were in bail court Tuesday. A 33 year old Greater Sudbury man has also been charged with weapons offences. Police believe more people are involved and continue the investigation.
  • SudburySpeeder

    Another Sudbury Driver Fails the Speed Test

    Friday afternoon, police stopped a vehicle on Highway 17 that was doing 143 kilometres in a posted 90 zone. An 18-year-old from Sudbury, was charged and will be in court February 7. The driver's license was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
  • 9th (1)

    HSN 50/50 December Take-Home Prize Reaches $1 Million!

  • robinsion-rink

    Sudbury Neighbourhood Celebrates Robinson Rink

    A south end Sudbury neighbourhood celebrated the opening of the Robinson Outdoor Rink Saturday. A new concrete pad was installed at the location on Cranbrook Crescent to allow year-round play. Other improvements include new rink boards and fencing, and basketball hoops in the spring. The Robinson Neighbourhood Association raised more than $200,000 for the project.
Global Outbreak COVID-19

