Pure Country Has Adopted The Plasma Donor Centre! Donate With Us On December 30th!

Make all the difference this holiday season!

DONATE PLASMA WITH YOUR FAMILY/FRIENDS/TEAM ON DECEMBER 30TH!

The need for plasma is growing and won’t stop during the holidays.

In fact, signifcantly more plasma donations are needed to make lifesaving medications for patients in Canada.

Donate plasma in December and enjoy fun in-centre activities, holiday treats and you’ll have a chance to win our daily surprise giveaway!

Book an appointment to donate with our team. Visit blood.ca/pfl or use the GiveBlood app and search for Pure Country 91.7

Holiday Hours:

Dec. 24: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Dec. 25 to 27: CLOSED

Dec. 28 to 31: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Jan. 1 & 2: CLOSED

Together, we are Canada’s Lifeline