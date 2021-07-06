Pure Country's 2nd Annual Care A Thon Set For July 14th!

THE NUMBER TO DONATE ON JULY 14TH: 705-470-HUGS

The Maison McCulloch Hospice needs your help. We are aiming to raise $100,000 on July 14th to help keep the Hospice doors open!

Sadly, we know we can’t cure everyone but we can care for everyone – and that’s what our Hospice does without charge.

Hundreds of people have spent their last hours and days at the Hospice. They didn’t go there to die but rather to live those days on their own terms with respect, dignity and love.

Our Hospice is regarded as one of the best in Ontario and Canada.

It’s not the bricks and mortar, but the staff and volunteers whose thinking heads, working hands and feeling hearts provide the superlative care to the patients, their family and friends.

The provincial government only funds 60% of the operating expenses. The balance must be raised in the community. Our community’s generousity has met that commitment each year. However, the ongoing pandemic has prevented many fundraising events from happening.

To help pay these operational expenses and keep the doors open Pure Country 91.7, in partnership with Desjardins, is going to host their 2nd annual Care-A-Thon on Wednesday July 14th 2021 from 6 a.m. to 12 Noon.

Many voices and stories will answer the question “Why do you care abut the Hospice?”

You can pledge now at https://maisonsudburyhospice.org/ or call 705 470 HUGS!

Mark down Wednesday July 14th on your calendar!

Please commit yourself to making a pledge and commit to telling family and friends about why you care about our Hospice.

We need your sharing to support the Hospices’ caring.

Donations over $10 are eligible to receive a tax receipt.