Pure Country Supports Tampon Tuesday

"For many of us, menstruation is a fact of life, but we don’t often give it much thought. We start our period, we grab a box of pads or tampons, and away we go. However, menstrual hygiene products can be costly and far too many individuals, especially those living in poverty, simply cannot afford them. This is where Tampon Tuesday is helping."

Since 2017, United Way, the Canadian Labour Congress and Bell Media have worked together to raise awareness and collect menstrual products to help address period poverty in our communities by hosting Tampon Tuesday events

Tampon Tuesday Event in Sudbury:

March 7th, 2023 | 6:30pm - 8:30pm

USW Hall (Second Hall)

66 Brady Street, Sudbury, ON

Event is free to attend. Come drop off your donations, enjoy some light refreshements, and bid on some fabulous items in our silent auction.

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT THE EVENT PAGE

Here is a list of the confirmed community locations that products can be dropped off before March 7th:

*Beards Bakery & Coffee Bar (587 Kathleen Street)

*The Nickel Refillery (227 Regent Street)

*REHANS Independant Grocer (1836 Regent Street)

*UWCNEO (957 Cambrian Heights Drive)

*Shoppers Drug Mart (All Locations)

*ETFO Office (174 Douglas Street, Suite 101)

*Battistelli's Your Independant Grocer (65 Regional Road 24, Lively)

*Real Canadian Superstore (Lasalle Boulevard)

*Expressions Dental Hygiene Clinic (1313 Lorne Steet)

*CUPE Office (944 Barrydowne)

*Chris' Independant Grocer (Lorne Street)

*Paquette's Independant Grocer (Hanmer)

*Active Therapy+ (797 Lorne Street)

*KUPPAJO'S Cafe (109 Larch Street, 1500 Regent Street)

TO READ MORE ON THIS INITIATIVE, CLICK HERE