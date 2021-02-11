Pure For Pediatrics Radiothon Is Underway In Support Of The NEO Kids Foundation!
Another raw & real story about how NEO Kids was there!
Help us reach our goal, so NEO Kids can buy a new OmniBed Care Station for Sudbury's tiniest patients!
LISTEN TO JESS'S FULL STORY HERE
To DONATE:
CALL: 705-523-7133
ONLINE: https://www.neokidsfoundation.ca/event/pureforpediatrics/
