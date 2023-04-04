Quentin Musty Partners With The Wolves & NEO Kids To Relaunch Q's Kids

The Sudbury Wolves and NEO Kids Foundation are thrilled to announce that the 2023 NHL Draft prospect, Quentin Musty, has partnered to relaunch Q’s Kids to support children and families receiving care at Health Sciences North's NEO Kids Children's Treatment Centre from across the region.

In early January, Quentin Musty worked with both organizations to relaunch Q’s Kids and has welcomed several NEO Kids’ families to a Sudbury Wolves game as his special guests since then alongside the special guests of David Goyette’s David Warriors program. On February 9th, Quentin Musty along with his teammates David Goyette and Alex Pharand made a surprise visit to the Pediatric Unit at Health Sciences North to brighten up some very special faces.

Sudbury Wolves forward and team’s leading playmaker, Quentin Musty, has expressed his enthusiasm for joining forces with the NEO Kids Foundation to make a difference in the lives of local children.

"I am honored to be partnering with the Sudbury Wolves and NEO Kids Foundation to give back to the community that has given me so much," said Quentin. “Being able to be a part of a community that brought me in as a 16-year-old kid has been something I’ve wanted to do since I arrived in Sudbury, last season. The City of Sudbury has been nothing but great to me and I want to do my part in helping the lives of children here. Supporting similar charities back home in Buffalo is something I have loved being apart of for awhile now and I look forward to continuing that here in Sudbury. I believe bringing that support to this city and to the kids who are fighting every day will help make their day a little bit happier and that would be an amazing experience I’d like to provide for them.”

This partnership marks the second collaboration between the Sudbury Wolves and NEO Kids Foundation, following the successful launch of Q's Kids with former Wolves player and current LA Kings forward, Quinton Byfield, in 2020.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the NEO Kids Foundation and to have Quentin Musty on board as a spokesperson and ambassador for this important cause," said Miranda Boivin, Marketing Manager of the Sudbury Wolves. "The Sudbury Wolves are committed to making a difference in our community and we believe that through our partnership with NEO Kids Foundation, we can help improve the lives of children in Northeastern Ontario."