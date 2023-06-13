Raising Over $100,000 for local children’s causes, the Golf Marathon Sudbury is June 19th, 2023

Join us as we kick off the 2023 Golf Marathon Sudbury, a fundraiser which is set

to raise over $100,000 for children’s health on June 19th at Monte Vista Golf Course in Val

Caron.

The event from the Sudbury Charities Foundation will raise these funds to purchase equipment and improvements for charities including:

● Medical equipment for the children's hospital (NEO Kids)

● Support for children going through cancer treatments (NOFCC)

● Food and supplies for school children in critical need (OCOF)

● Critical mental health care for youth (CAMHP at HSN)

● Funding activities for Indigenous youth mental health (SKHC)

● *Impact of past donations https://www.golf4hope.co/donor-impact/

On Monday, June 19th, at 7:30 AM, our 24 golfers begin their day and won’t stop golfing until well after sunset, attempting to complete as many holes as they can in one day (with the record standing at 120 holes completed). The $100,000 target this year will add to the $400,000 that the event has raised since 2013.

Members of the media are invited to join our golfers at the Monte Vista Golf Club, as the green fees have been graciously donated by Golf Sudbury.

If you’d like to attend, please let me know you’re coming by email. We plan to arrive at the golf course at 7:15 AM on Monday, June 19th and will have the group photo at 7:45 AM.

Thank you, on behalf of the Golf Marathon Sudbury Board.

