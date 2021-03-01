Ramsey Lake Path & Queen's Athletic Skating Oval Closed Until Further Notice
Due to milder weather, the City of Greater Sudbury has closed both the Ramsey Lake Skating Path and Queen's Athletic Skating Oval.
They will continue to monitor the rinks and update the public if conditions improve.
You may be interested in...
-
Wakey Wakey! Black Bears Spotted Throughout The Sudbury Area AlreadyBelieve it or not, Spring weather is just around the corner. Bears are waking up & are hungry!
-
Multiple School Bus Routes Cancelled In Sudbury This WeekMultiple school bus routes are cancelled this week. The following is from businfo.ca
-
Stunt Driving Charges Laid After Driver Caught Doing 144 In A 60 ZoneSudbury Police with a reminder to SLOW DOWN