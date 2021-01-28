Ramsey Lake Skate Path & Queen's Athletic Skating Oval Hours Of Operation Extended!

Update:

The shutdown has been hard for all of us, and the City understands getting the family out for some fresh air is one way to get through these challenging times. In light of this, they'll be extending hours at the Ramsey Lake Skating Path and Queen’s Athletic Skating Oval.

The new hours are as follows:

The Ramsey Lake Skating Path is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Queen’s Athletic Skating Oval is open daily from noon to 10 p.m.

Original Story:

The Ramsey Lake Skating Path is now open. Hours of operation are Monday to Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m.

In line with provincial COVID-19 guidelines, field houses remain closed. Restrooms located in these buildings are also unavailable. Residents should be prepared to change their skates outside. Benches are available at the Bell Park entrance on Elizabeth Street and outside of the Northern Water Sports Centre on Ramsey Lake Road.

When using any outdoor facility, users must maintain a distance of two metres from people who are not part of their household. A mask or face covering is recommended when physical distancing is a challenge. Team sports, or other sports or games where people may come within two metres of each other, are not permitted.

Due to fluctuations in temperatures, hours of operation may change without notice. For updates, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/outdoorrinks.